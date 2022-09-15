JUST IN
FM Sitharaman lauds PM Modi's leadership, commitment to the country

Everyone should read this book which tells us about how self-made leaders can make a difference because they are committed to India as for them the country comes first, she added

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said he has stressed on last-mile delivery and implementation of government schemes.

There have been many governments before 2014, and they made many promises, but the prime minister has stressed on the delivery of promises to households, Sitharaman said at a function discussing the book 'Modi@20'.

'Modi@20' is a compilation of articles authored by eminent intellectuals and domain experts, and attempts a definitive and expansive exploration into the fundamental transformation of India and Gujarat over the last 20 years due to Modi's unique model of governance.

Eminent personalities like Sudha Murthy, Dr Devi Shetty, Sadhguru, Nandan Nilekani and Amish Tripathi have written about their experience in this book.

"Dr Shetty has said how the prime minister immediately ramped up the capacity to more than 2,000 virology centres during the difficult time of COVID-19 in his article," Sitharaman stated.

"Dr Shetty has explained how the prime minister took decisive steps and was able to successfully roll out COVID-19 vaccine when many countries are still struggling with the vaccine and the pandemic," the finance minister added.

It is not a question of being a good prime minister, one has to be effective and deliver, she noted.

Everyone should read this book which tells us about how self-made leaders can make a difference because they are committed to India as for them the country comes first, she added.

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 23:04 IST

