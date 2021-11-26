MP sees 9 Covid-19 cases; over 8.45 crore vaccine doses administered so far

-
-
The COVID-19 count in Madhya Pradesh touched 7,93,097 on Friday with the addition of nine cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,528, an official said.
The recovery count stood at 7,82,466 after eight people were discharged, leaving MP with 103 active cases, he said.
With 58,395 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,16,44,868, he added.
According to an official release, 8,45,33,140 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 4,27,503 on Friday.
The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,097, new cases 09, death toll 10,528, recoveries 7,82,466, active cases 103, total tests 2,16,44,868.
