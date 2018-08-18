Four Delhi colleges can now issue learner's driving licences to students

-
ALSO READ
Delhi govt allows charging Rs 50 extra for home delivery of public services
Uber driver with fake license arrested for sexually harassing Delhi woman
DU cut-off 2018: SRCC, Hindu and Hansraj College release their 1st cutoffs
Delhi University admissions: Second cut-off to be released on June 25
Over 15,000 enrol at DU after 1st cut-off, a 7-fold increase over last year
-
Delhi joined Maharashtra and Punjab by launching a scheme on Saturday that empowers institution heads for issuing learner's driving licence to students
On a trial basis, driving licences to students of four colleges and institutes were issued in the city on Saturday.
The scheme will be expanded to other academic centres after a successful run at the four institutions - GB Pant Institute of Technology, ITI Pusa, Acharya Narendra Dev College, and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, a Delhi Transport department official said.
"It is a historic achievement for Delhi. Only Punjab and Maharashtra have done it so far," said the official.
Two students each at Acharya Narendra Dev College and ITI Pusa took the learner's test and passed on an inaugural day. There were also 5-6 other applicants but their documents were not complete.
The tests at GB Pant and Shaheed Sukhdev will be conducted next week as admission process is on there, the official said.
The principals and directors of the concerned institutions have been empowered as licensing authorities as per Motor Vehicle Act provision, through a Transport department notification on August 13.
Earlier this month, Delhi Transport department had announced to start the scheme, claiming over two lakh students of 18 years and above age will be benefitted by the move.
"Young and studying in Delhi? You can soon get your Learner's Driving Licence from your college itself. Delhi govt empowers Directors and Principals of Colleges, Polytechnics and ITIs to issue Learner's Licence. Over 200,000 students will benefit each year," Gahlot had tweeted.
The scheme will gradually cover all state universities and institutions, Delhi University colleges as well as polytechnic and ITIs of the Delhi government, the official said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU