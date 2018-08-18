Four Delhi colleges can now issue learner's driving licences to students

joined and by launching a scheme on Saturday that empowers institution heads for issuing learner's driving licence to students



On a trial basis, to students of four colleges and institutes were issued in the city on Saturday.

The scheme will be expanded to other academic centres after a successful run at the four institutions - GB Institute of Technology, ITI Pusa, Acharya Narendra Dev College, and College of Business Studies, a Transport department said.

The principals and directors of the concerned institutions have been empowered as licensing authorities as per Motor Vehicle Act provision, through a Transport department notification on August 13.

Earlier this month, Delhi Transport department had announced to start the scheme, claiming over two lakh students of 18 years and above age will be benefitted by the move.

"Young and studying in Delhi? You can soon get your Learner's Driving Licence from your college itself. Delhi govt empowers Directors and Principals of Colleges, Polytechnics and ITIs to issue Learner's Licence. Over 200,000 students will benefit each year," Gahlot had tweeted.

The scheme will gradually cover all state universities and institutions, colleges as well as polytechnic and ITIs of the Delhi government, the official said.