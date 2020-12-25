Four more UK returnees to Tamil Nadu test positive for coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: Less than 3,000 cases added, 4,024 recover
Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: State reports 4,295 new cases, 57 deaths
Tamil Nadu coronavirus tally reaches 750,409 with 2,184 new infections
Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: 5,569 fresh cases and 66 fatalities recorded
Tamil Nadu asks Centre for special Rs 9,000 crore grant to combat Covid-19
-
Four more returnees to Tamil Nadu
from UK have tested positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic analysis, a senior official said here on Friday.
Of the four returnees, two belonged to Thanjavur and one each from here and Madurai,Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.
Along with these four, the total number of people to test positive for the pathogen on arrival from the UK, has increased to five.
The samples of these returnees have been dispatched to the NIV for genomic analysis, he said.
The four arrived in Tamil Nadu between November 28 and December 17 were traced and tested and all the five returnees are doing well in various facilities, he said, adding their contacts have tested negative.
The result of the genomic analysis of the first UK returnee, the sample for which was sent earlier to NIV, is expected soon, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU