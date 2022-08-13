Full dress rehearsals for Independence Day celebrations done at Red Fort

The campaign initiated as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence will run till August 15.

The Central government has urged people to hoist or display tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

A citizen, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist or display the Flag on all days and occasions. There is no restriction on the timing of flag display.

The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night.

The Flag Code of India was earlier amended in December last year allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk and khadi for making hand-spun, hand-woven and machine-made flags.

Earlier, Indian citizens were allowed to hoist the flag only on select occasions. However, the change came after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal that ended with a Supreme Court judgement that came on January 23, 2004, which declared that it is the right of the citizen to fly the flag with respect and dignity within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Jindal lauded the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, while also appealing to every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens of the country to use 'Tiranga' as their profile picture on social media accounts between August 2 and August 15.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)