Goa Tourism Accelerator lets start ups rethink sector with innovations

Solutions for queue management for museums and other sites to an Artificial Intelligence-based one-stop initiative that provides the best travel experience are among the various ways start ups are rethinking as part of the Accelerator programme that started in the coastal state on Friday.

It has been jointly initiated by and Start Up incubator Forum for Incubation Innovation Research and Entrepreneurship (FiiRE) at Don Bosco Campus in Fatorda in South .

A total of 13 start ups working in areas waste management, customer experience, new payment solutions, mobility and sustainability are taking part, one of the organisers said.

Goa Public Service Commission chairperson Jose Manual Noronha, who inaugurated the programme, said technology-based solutions must be found out for the environment and waste if tourism is to get a boost.

While young entrepreneur Harshvardhan Ample introduced predicting analytics and process automation for global hospitality to let hotels automate front desk operations to allow guests to have a frictionless check inn and stay experience, Yash Shrivastava has created an AI-powered social blogging platform that empowers people to share and grow their knowledge easily.

A start up by Saurabh Vyas helps businesses improve their customer engagement and manage queues, while Krishna Kumar has displayed an Artificial Intelligence based one-stop solution for best experiences from multiple travel agents.

