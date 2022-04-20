Gehlot, Baghel to meet Sonia Gandhi to discuss political situation in Delhi

Congress Chief Ministers and are scheduled to visit the national capital on Wednesday to hold a discussion with party interim president .

According to sources, both Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh's chief ministers are scheduled to meet at 12:30 pm in regarding the political situation in the states.

Both the Chief Ministers will be giving the details of the political situation of their states and the future road map will be discussed in the meeting.

The series of meetings starting on Wednesday is being held on 10 Janpath for the upcoming few days.

Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, many senior leaders including Prashant Kishore, Ambika Soni, AK Antony, Kamal Nath, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijay Singh, KC Venugopal, Jai Ram Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala were present at the meeting that was held on Tuesday.

More such meetings are scheduled in the coming days, sources said.

