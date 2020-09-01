Global Covid-19 cases top 25.4 mn, death toll at 849,303: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global cases has topped 25.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 849,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 25,405,556 and the fatalities rose to 849,303, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,028,617 and 183,579 respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,908,272 infections and 121,381 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,621,245), and is followed by Russia (992,402), Peru (647,166), South Africa (627,041), Colombia (607,904), Mexico (599,560), Spain (462,858), Argentina (417,735), Chile (411,726), Iran (375,212), the UK (338,082), France (318,986), Saudi Arabia (315,772), Bangladesh (312,996), Pakistan (295,849), Turkey (270,133), Italy (269,214), Germany (244,802), Iraq (234,934), Philippines (220,819), Indonesia (174,796), Canada (130,918), Ukraine (124,132), Qatar (118,778), Israel (116,596), Bolivia (115,968), Ecuador (113,767) and Kazakhstan (105,795), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the India (64,469), Mexico (64,414), the UK (41,588), Italy (35,483), France (30,640), Spain (29,094), Peru (28,788), Iran (21,571), Colombia (19,363), Russia (17,128), South Africa (14,149) and Chile (11,289).

