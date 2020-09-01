Brazil's Covid-19 death toll tops 121,000, caseload jumps to 3,908,272

JUST IN
In the same 24-hour period, tests detected 45,961 new cases of infection, pushing the total caseload to 3,908,272, according to the Ministry of Health

IANS  |  Sao Paulo 

Health workers from Doctors Without Borders visit a squatters camp to conduct medical examinations and avoid the spread of the Covid-19 in Sao Bernardo do Campo, greater Sao Paulo area, Brazil. Photo: AP | PTI

Brazil has said its Covid-19 death toll surpassed 121,000 deaths after 553 more patients died, taking the total number of fatalities to 121,381.

 

 

Since Sunday, tests detected 45,961 new cases of infection, pushing the total caseload to 3,908,272, the Ministry of Health said on Monday, Xinhua reported.

 

On a positive note, Brazil saw its fifth consecutive day of less than 1,000 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

 

However, Brazil's southeast state of Sao Paulo, the most affected by the pandemic, on Monday surpassed 30,000 Covid-19 deaths, overtaking Spain in the number of fatalities.

 

Also on Monday, Brazil's Ministry of Health announced it appointed Lauricio Monteiro Cruz, who worked for the local government of the capital Brasilia, as director of the Department of Immunizations and Communicable Diseases.

 

Brazil has the world's second-largest outbreak in both number of cases and deaths, after the US.

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 07:24 IST

