Goods delivery by drones gets closer to reality, updated policy unveiled

The government has proposed allowing delivery of goods by drones, paving the way for commercial applications in the field.

In drone policy 2.0, unveiled on Tuesday, the government has proposed permitting their operations beyond the visual line of sight. “Commercial UAS (unmanned aerial system) operations will foster various new forms of air freight capabilities, such as creation of supply chain relay networks for delivery of payload, transport of temperature-sensitive commodities like bodily organs, emergency or just-in-time deliveries of life-saving medicines or safe blood ...