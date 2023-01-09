Govt designates Canada-based Aarshdeep Singh Gill as a terrorist

Canada-based Aarshdeep Singh Gill, who has been involved in targeted killings, terror financing and extortion in Punjab, was on Monday designated as a by the government.

The Union Home Ministry said in a notification that Gill alias Arsh Dala, who was born in Ludhiana but is currently based in Canada, is involved in the cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons on a large scale.

He is associated with the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and runs terror modules on behalf of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated .

He is the fifth individual to be designated as a within a week. All these terrorists are based in countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and .

Gill is an accused in various cases registered and investigated by the Investigation Agency, including targeted killing, extorting money for terror funding, attempt to murder, disturbing communal harmony and creating terror among the people in Punjab.

The central government believes that Gill is involved in terrorism and hence designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by exercising the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Act, the notification said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)