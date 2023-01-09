JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt designates Canada-based Aarshdeep Singh Gill as a terrorist

He is associated with the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and runs terror modules on behalf of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist

Topics
terrorist | Canada

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image
Representative Image

Canada-based Aarshdeep Singh Gill, who has been involved in targeted killings, terror financing and extortion in Punjab, was on Monday designated as a terrorist by the government.

The Union Home Ministry said in a notification that Gill alias Arsh Dala, who was born in Ludhiana but is currently based in Canada, is involved in the cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons on a large scale.

He is associated with the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and runs terror modules on behalf of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist.

He is the fifth individual to be designated as a terrorist within a week. All these terrorists are based in countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Canada.

Gill is an accused in various cases registered and investigated by the National Investigation Agency, including targeted killing, extorting money for terror funding, attempt to murder, disturbing communal harmony and creating terror among the people in Punjab.

The central government believes that Gill is involved in terrorism and hence designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by exercising the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Act, the notification said.

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 17:52 IST

`
