Govt instilled new hope among people by bringing radical changes: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister on Thursday said in the last eight years, the state government has instilled new hope among its citizens by bringing radical changes in the system while working with the vision of "maximum governance minimum government."



"We have focused on the upliftment and welfare of every individual, as a result of which the graph of the Ease of Living and Happiness Index is continuously rising in the state," said Khattar.

He was addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag at the 74th Republic Day celebrations held at Jagadhri in Yamunanagar, according to an official statement.

He also paid floral tribute to the martyrs at the war memorial. He inspected the parade by contingents of Haryana Police, Women Police Contingent, Home Guard, NCC Battalion and Scouts, etc.

Khattar urged the people to take a pledge to keep national unity and integrity intact and work unitedly for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state.

"Today is a great day in the history of our country when we got the pride of being the citizens of the world's largest republic, India. On this day, 73 years ago, a new sun of the Republic rose in our country," he said.

Hitting out to the opposition, Khattar said, "We have ensured the maximum use of IT in the governance so as to minimize human intervention. The result of this is that today people are getting government services, schemes and other benefits at their doorstep.

"Our government is often called the 'government of portals'. I am proud of being called the 'government of portals'/ Through these portals, we have introduced paperless and faceless governance in Haryana."



He said during our tenure, we have launched more than 100 apps and portals that have ensured transparency in the distribution of benefits of schemes and services.

Now every eligible person is getting their benefits, while the ineligible ones are being identified, said Khattar.

It is only because of the portal system that today the benefits of 'Shagun Yojna', old age pension, and scholarships of students are being directly sent to the accounts of the beneficiaries with just one click, he said.

"The subsidy to the farmers for buying fertilizer, seed, machinery subsidy, crop compensation, and crop purchase money is also being directly transferred into the accounts of the farmers.

"Besides this, it is only because of these IT reforms that now the farmers do not have to make rounds of the offices of the 'patwaris' to get the Fard (Jamabandi) for their land. Now they can get the same with just one click. Youth wishing to go abroad can also upload the necessary documents online while sitting at home to get their passports," asserted the CM.

Khattar further said we are following the basic mantra of 'Sabka-Saath Sabka-Vikas Sabka-Vishwas Sabka-Prayas' and Antyodaya Darshan of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

The government has made equal development of every region and every class. Special priority has been given to the socio-economic and educational upliftment of poor people, he said.

"In the last more than eight years, the government has made a strong attack on 3Cs - corruption, casteism and crime. Along with this, emphasis has been laid on promoting education, health, security, self-reliance, self-respect and good governance," he said.

He said the state government aims to open a medical college and 200-bed hospital in every district.

An adequate number of schools and a college has been opened under the cluster-based approach. To strengthen the economic condition of every region, clusters of small and medium-scale industries are being established at the block level, he said.

