Covid-19 pandemic: Telangana clocks 2,387 new cases, one death

-
ALSO READ
Telangana clocks 190 new coronavirus cases, one death in past 24 hours
Coronavirus pandemic: Telangana reports 3,877 new cases, two deaths
KCR may renew efforts for third alternative in national politics
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
Telangana on a 'meet or beat' spree to attract job-creating investment
-
Daily COVID-19 cases continued to show a declining trend in Telangana on Friday, with 2,387 fresh infections being reported.
The state recorded 2,850 cases on February 1, 2,646 cases on February 2 and 2,421 on February 3.
With the addition of the new cases, the tally rose to 7,74,215, a health department bulletin said.
The number of recoveries also continued to outnumber fresh infections on Friday with 4,559 people recuperating from the infectious disease. Active cases stood at 30,931.
The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,39,187.
The death toll increased to 4,097 with one more fatality.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 688, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy (131 cases each) districts.
The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.53 per cent and 95.48 per cent, respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU