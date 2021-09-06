Great day on Covid vaccination front and on cricket pitch: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Monday lauded the administration of over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day yet again and also India's victory over England in the fourth test match of the series.

"Great day (again) on the vaccination front and on the pitch. As always, Team India wins," Modi tweeted with the hashtag "Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine" (Free vaccine for all).

For the third time in the last 11 days, India administered more than one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in a day on Monday taking the total number of doses given in the country to over 69.68 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

In cricket, India defeated England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at the Oval in London and took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

