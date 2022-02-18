Covid-19 pandemic: Assam records 47 fresh cases and four deaths

-
ALSO READ
Govt forms panel to draw framework for implementation of Assam Accord
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 4,189 fresh cases and 19 deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam logs 3,677 new cases, 20 more people die
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 1,028 new cases, 18 more deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam logs 267 new cases and 6 more deaths
-
Assam reported a dip in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the state recorded 47 new infections, eight less than the previous day, taking the tally to 7,23,861, according to the bulletin issued by National Health Mission.
Four new COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,623 while 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other causes.
The current death rate in the state is 0.91 per cent.
The COVID-19 positivity rate increased to 0.62 per cent from Wednesday's 0.83 per cent.
Assam had logged 55 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Wednesday.
The state currently has 1,132 active COVID-19 cases, while 419 people recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,14,759.
The coronavirus recovery rate in Assam now is 98.69 per cent, the bulletin said.
The number of samples tested for COVID-19 during the day was 7,628 as against 6,558 on Wednesday.
A total of 4,28,24,000 people have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU