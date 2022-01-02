Gujarat logs 968 new Covid-19 cases; active tally crosses 4,000

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat sees 22 Covid-19 cases, 25 recoveries; 349,099 people vaccinated
Gujarat sees 23 Covid-19 cases, 21 recoveries; 373,452 people vaccinated
Gujarat reports 27 new coronavirus cases, 33 recoveries; no fresh death
Mumbai reports 340 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths, 403 recoveries
Goa coronavirus update: 90 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; 72 recoveries
-
Gujarat on Sunday reported 968 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 8,33,769, the state health department said.
With one fatality in the Valsad district, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 10,120.
A total of 141 patients were discharged during the day. The number of recoveries in Gujarat now stands at 8,18,896, it said.
The number of active cases crossed the 4,000-mark and reached 4,753 in the state, the department said.
On Saturday, Gujarat had reported 1,069 cases, the highest in the last seven months.
Ahmedabad city reported 396 fresh cases.
On Sunday, Ahmedabad district saw 404 cases, Surat 223, Vadodara 69 and Rajkot 60, the department said.
No new case of the Omicron variant was reported in Gujarat on Sunday. The Omicron tally so far stood at 136, the health department said.
At the same time, 20 patients infected with the Omicron variant were discharged, which took the total number of such recoveries in Gujarat to 85.
On Saturday, 23 new cases of the Omicron variant were reported along with 11 recoveries.
Ahmedabad has so far reported the highest number of 50 Omicron cases, Vadodara 23, Surat 16 and Anand 13.
Gujarat has so far administered 8.96 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses, with 1.01 lakh people inoculated on Sunday.
The UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported five new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 10,672.
A total of 10,659 patients have recovered so far and four have died, leaving the UT with nine active cases, officials said.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,33,769, new cases 968, death toll 10,120, discharged 8,18,896 active cases 4,753, people tested so far - figures not released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU