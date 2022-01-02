Gujarat logs 968 new Covid-19 cases; active tally crosses 4,000

on Sunday reported 968 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 8,33,769, the state health department said.

With one fatality in the Valsad district, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 10,120.

A total of 141 patients were discharged during the day. The number of recoveries in now stands at 8,18,896, it said.

The number of active cases crossed the 4,000-mark and reached 4,753 in the state, the department said.

On Saturday, had reported 1,069 cases, the highest in the last seven months.

Ahmedabad city reported 396 fresh cases.

On Sunday, Ahmedabad district saw 404 cases, Surat 223, Vadodara 69 and Rajkot 60, the department said.

No new case of the Omicron variant was reported in Gujarat on Sunday. The Omicron tally so far stood at 136, the health department said.

At the same time, 20 patients infected with the Omicron variant were discharged, which took the total number of such recoveries in Gujarat to 85.

On Saturday, 23 new cases of the Omicron variant were reported along with 11 recoveries.

Ahmedabad has so far reported the highest number of 50 Omicron cases, Vadodara 23, Surat 16 and Anand 13.

Gujarat has so far administered 8.96 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses, with 1.01 lakh people inoculated on Sunday.

The UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported five new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 10,672.

A total of 10,659 patients have recovered so far and four have died, leaving the UT with nine active cases, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,33,769, new cases 968, death toll 10,120, discharged 8,18,896 active cases 4,753, people tested so far - figures not released.

