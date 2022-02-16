Gujarat records 884 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; active tally below 10,000

on Wednesday recorded 884 new COVID-19 cases and 13 fresh deaths, taking the overall tally to 12,18,212 and the toll to 10,851, the state health department said.

On Tuesday, the state reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases at 998 for the first time in nearly a month-and-a-half and 16 deaths. Also, 2,688 patients, more than thrice the new cases, were discharged during the day, raising the tally of recoveries to 11,97,983, it said. With this, the tally of active cases dropped for the first time after January 5 below the 10,000-mark to 9,378. Of these active cases, 70 patients are on ventilator support, said the department in a release. District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 317 new cases, Vadodara 202, Surat 53, Gandhinagar 42 and Rajkot 29, among others, the release said. In terms of death, Vadodara recorded the highest at six, followed by three in Ahmedabad, two in Surat, one each in Tapi and Jamnagar, it said. With 1.68 lakh more people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, the number of doses administered so far in rose to 10.15 crore, the release said. The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported two new recoveries, but no new cases on Wednesday, increasing its tally of recoveries to 11,379, while keeping the overall tally unchanged at 11,405, officials said. There are now 22 active cases in the UT, which has reported four deaths so far, they said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,18,212, new cases 884, death toll 10,851, discharged 11,97,983, active cases 9,378, people tested so far - figures not released.

