Gujarat sees 177 Covid-19 cases, tally now 829,359; no Omicron case

-
ALSO READ
Night curfew back in Madhya Pradesh amid Omicron fear, 3rd wave fear
Gujarat: Night curfew time extended by two hours in eight major cities
Goa extends Covid curfew; restaurants, bars to reopen with 50% capacity
AP reports two more Omicron cases, tally at 4; logs 94 new Covid infections
Covid-19 pandemic: Night curfews return as Omicron scare grips India
-
Gujarat reported 177 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, its highest single-day addition since June 20 when the count was 185, raising the tally to 8,29,359, a state health department official said.
No new case of the Omicron variant was reported during the day, leaving the count in this segment at 49, he added.
However, three people detected with Omicron were discharged from hospital, raising the number of people who have recovered from the variant to 13, the official pointed out.
So far, 8,18,298 people have been discharged post recovery, including 66 on Sunday, leaving Gujarat with 948 active cases, of which 10 patients are critical, he said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 10,113.
Of the new cases, Ahmedabad led with 53, followed by 36 in Rajkot, 25 in Surat, 16 in Vadodara, among other districts.
The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state so far stood at 8.81 crore after 41,039 people were given jabs on Sunday, a government release informed.
The active tally in adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu remained unchanged at one as no new case or recovery was reported on Sunday.
The Union Territory has a caseload of 10,663, including four deaths, and a recovery count of 10,658.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,29,359, new cases 177, death toll 10,113, discharged 8,18,298 active cases 948, people tested so far - figures not released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU