Gujarat sees 177 Covid-19 cases, tally now 829,359; no Omicron case

reported 177 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, its highest single-day addition since June 20 when the count was 185, raising the tally to 8,29,359, a state health department official said.

No new case of the variant was reported during the day, leaving the count in this segment at 49, he added.

However, three people detected with were discharged from hospital, raising the number of people who have recovered from the variant to 13, the official pointed out.

So far, 8,18,298 people have been discharged post recovery, including 66 on Sunday, leaving with 948 active cases, of which 10 patients are critical, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,113.

Of the new cases, Ahmedabad led with 53, followed by 36 in Rajkot, 25 in Surat, 16 in Vadodara, among other districts.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state so far stood at 8.81 crore after 41,039 people were given jabs on Sunday, a government release informed.

The active tally in adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu remained unchanged at one as no new case or recovery was reported on Sunday.

The Union Territory has a caseload of 10,663, including four deaths, and a recovery count of 10,658.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,29,359, new cases 177, death toll 10,113, discharged 8,18,298 active cases 948, people tested so far - figures not released.

