Gujarat sees 2,909 new Covid-19 cases, 21 fatalities, 8,862 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat sees 177 Covid-19 cases, tally now 829,359; no Omicron case
'People at the top' protecting industries polluting Sabarmati: Gujarat HC
Gujarat reports four new cases of Omicron variant; tally rises to 11
Vibrant Gujarat Summit postponed by state govt due to COVID-19 surge
India giving record 12.5 million Covid-19 vaccines daily: PM Modi
-
Gujarat on Monday reported 2,909 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 21 fatalities due to the infection, taking the tally to 12,03,150 and the toll to 10,688, the state health department said.
A total of 8,862 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the total number of recoveries in Gujarat to 11,53,818. The state is now left with 38,644 active cases, the department said, adding that 215 patients are in critical condition.
Ahmedabad district reported 959 new cases, Vadodara 603, Rajkot 185, Gandhinagar 161 etc.
At seven, the Ahmedabad district also reported the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities in Gujarat on Monday, followed by four deaths due to the coronavirus infection in Vadodara, three in Surat among other cities, the department said.
With 2.70 lakh people getting jabbed, the number of the COVID-19 doses administered so far in Gujarat went up to 9.98 crore.
COVID-19 tally in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 11,372 with the addition of two new cases.
The number of recoveries in the UT stands at 11,328 and the number of active cases is 40. The UT has seen four COVID-19 fatalities so far, officials said.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,03,150, new cases 2,909, death toll 10,688, discharged 11,53,818, active cases 38,644, people tested so far - figures not released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU