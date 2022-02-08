Gujarat sees 2,909 new Covid-19 cases, 21 fatalities, 8,862 recoveries

on Monday reported 2,909 fresh positive cases and 21 fatalities due to the infection, taking the tally to 12,03,150 and the toll to 10,688, the state health department said.

A total of 8,862 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the total number of recoveries in to 11,53,818. The state is now left with 38,644 active cases, the department said, adding that 215 patients are in critical condition.

Ahmedabad district reported 959 new cases, Vadodara 603, Rajkot 185, Gandhinagar 161 etc.

At seven, the Ahmedabad district also reported the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities in on Monday, followed by four deaths due to the infection in Vadodara, three in Surat among other cities, the department said.

With 2.70 lakh people getting jabbed, the number of the COVID-19 doses administered so far in Gujarat went up to 9.98 crore.

COVID-19 tally in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 11,372 with the addition of two new cases.

The number of recoveries in the UT stands at 11,328 and the number of active cases is 40. The UT has seen four COVID-19 fatalities so far, officials said.

