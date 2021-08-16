HAL's 'Made in India' civil aircraft carries out Ground Run and LSTT

-
ALSO READ
Despite Covid-19 crisis, HAL sees revenue of over Rs 22,700 crore in FY21
TNPL, JK Paper: Paper stocks are set for higher levels. Stay put for now
A point for HAL Nashik to ponder: What after Sukhoi-30MKI fighters?
Rajnath congratulates IAF on response to developments in eastern Ladakh
Hindustan Zinc Q4 PAT at Rs 2,481 crore, up 85% YoY on higher revenue
-
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) successfully carried out the Ground Run and Low Speed Taxi Trials (LSTT) of the Hindustan-228 (VT-KNR) aircraft on Sunday, for DGCA 'Type Certification'.
The event was part of the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence Day celebrations at HAL's Kanpur facility.
"This is a major milestone for the first fixed-wing Made-in-India civil aircraft in India. It is a step forward towards strengthening regional air connectivity", says Sajal Prakash, CEO of HAL's Accessories Complex.
"The type certification will also enable HAL to get the international certification for the aircraft. The aircraft complies with the latest FAR 23 certification requirements," said Indranil Chakraborty, Director, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
HAL's Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur has been in the business of transport and trainer aircraft for defence customers. The Division has ventured into the manufacturing of Hindustan-228 aircraft to support the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN) of the Government of India. This aircraft could be utilized successfully by civil operators and State Governments for their intra and inter-state connectivity with seamless support towards training, maintenance and logistics.
The Hindustan-228 is a 19-seat multirole utility aircraft built for various applications such as VIP transport, passenger transport, air ambulance, flight inspection roles, cloud seeding, and recreational activities like Para jumping, aerial surveillance, photography and cargo applications.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU