Business Standard

Haryana allocates Rs 68.42 cr for Rs 2,500/month pension to cancer patients

The Haryana government has made a separate annual budgetary provision of Rs 68.42 crore to provide patients suffering from Stage-3 and Stage-4 cancer in the state a monthly pension of Rs 2,500

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Haryana government has made a separate annual budgetary provision of Rs 68.42 crore to provide patients suffering from Stage-3 and Stage-4 cancer in the state a monthly pension of Rs 2,500.

The decision follows an earlier announcement by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to grant monthly pensions to cancer patients.

"Earlier, in terms of giving monthly pension to cancer patients, Tripura was the only state in the country that has been giving monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to Stage-3 cancer patients," an official statement here said on Friday.

The Haryana government has decided that cancer patients will continue to get an additional monthly pension of Rs 2,500 even if they are taking advantage of other social security pension or old age pension schemes, it said.

Khattar, while meeting the families of cancer patients in May, had assured that the state government would extend all possible help to them.

He had informed that this assistance would be given to those patients with an annual family income up to Rs 3 lakh.

"The pension will be transferred directly to (the patients') bank accounts through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS). In a bid to ensure that the actual beneficiaries get the scheme benefit, income verification of such patients would be matched with Parivar Pehchan Patra (Family ID).

"The beneficiary will get the said benefits till they are alive," it said.

The documents will be verified by a committee of the district's Civil Surgeon's Office.

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 21:49 IST

