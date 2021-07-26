Haryana coronavirus update: 3 Covid-19 deaths, 31 fresh cases in state

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Haryana on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 9,622, while 31 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 7,69,770, according to a bulletin.

The new fatalities were reported from Kurukshetra, Panchkula and Gurugram districts, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Gurugram recorded nine of the fresh COVID-19 cases while seven new infections were registered in Kurukshetra.

Haryana has 711 active cases of the novel coronavirus. The Covid recovery count stands at 7,59,437 in the state and the recovery rate at 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, July 26 2021. 21:14 IST

