Haryana coronavirus update: 3 Covid-19 deaths, 31 fresh cases in state

on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 9,622, while 31 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 7,69,770, according to a bulletin.

The new fatalities were reported from Kurukshetra, Panchkula and Gurugram districts, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Gurugram recorded nine of the fresh COVID-19 cases while seven new infections were registered in Kurukshetra.

has 711 active cases of the novel The Covid recovery count stands at 7,59,437 in the state and the recovery rate at 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

