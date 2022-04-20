Heatwave pushes Delhi's power demand to 5,735 MW, highest ever in April

-
As a major spell of heatwave hits the national capital, Delhi's power demand touched 5,735 MW on Tuesday, the highest ever in the month of April for the city.
This increase in demand amounts to over 28 per cent from April 1, 2022, when the city clocked 4,469 MW power demand. On Monday, the peak power demand clocked 5,641 MW.
Since March 1, Delhi's peak power demand has increased by over 42 per cent, when the city had clocked 4,040 MW.
In the month of April, Delhi's peak power demand has already crossed 5,000 MW in nine days so far.
When compared to yesteryears, Delhi's peak power demand in April had not crossed 5,000 MW even once in 2021 and 2020.
Delhi's power demand in April 2021, had only reached a peak of 4,372 MW on April 16. In 2020, it had clocked a high of 3,362 MW.
On April 8, after a gap of three years, Delhi's peak power demand crossed the 5,000 MW in April and clocked at 5,036 MW.
In 2019, the city's peak power demand had crossed the 5,000 MW on April 24, when it had clocked 5,263 MW - finally reaching a peak of 5,664 MW on April 30, 2019.
In April 2022 (till 19th), the peak power demand has been higher on 100 per cent of the corresponding days, vis-a-vis that of April 2021 by upto 71 per cent. It is also higher on 100 per cent of the corresponding days of 2019 by upto 25 per cent.
In the first 19 days of April, Delhi's peak power demand had clocked at 4,372 MW in 2021 and 4,661 MW in 2019.
Notably, Delhi has recorded seven heatwave days so far this summer, while the maximum temperature in the city has been over 40 degrees Celsius for several days. Thereby, raising the demand for power.
