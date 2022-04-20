Severe heat wave across Delhi-NCR; April 19 warmest in last 11 years

-
ALSO READ
High chances of heat wave over west-central, parts of northwest India: IMD
IMD plans pilot project for using drones for weather observations in a year
Delhi's temperature may settle around 40 deg today; heat wave likely: IMD
Heat wave conditions to abate from Sunday in most parts of India
Heat wave spell likely to continue over Central and West India: IMD
-
Eight out of 12 stations in Delhi recorded maximum temperatures of more than 43 degrees Celsius, making Tuesday the warmest in terms of spatial spread of heat wave to severe heat wave in Delhi-NCR that can expect a light rain likely on Wednesday.
At the same time, Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius, higesht for April in last 11 years between 2012 and 2022, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The all time record is of 46.5 degree Celsius on April 18, 2010.
Sports Complex, central Delhi recorded 45 degrees Celsius while Mungeshpur in north Delhi recorded 44.4 degrees Celsius and Peetampura in west Delhi recorded 44.3 degrees Celsius.
On April 11, it was seven out of 12 stations of had recorded similar temperatures with both April 11 and 19 - two of the most warmest days of this season over Delhi and its NCR region - witnessed 42.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature at Lodhi Road, Safderjung and Palam airport.
IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Wednesday but the mercury may not climb down as much.
--IANS
niv/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU