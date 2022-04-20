Eight out of 12 stations in recorded maximum temperatures of more than 43 degrees Celsius, making Tuesday the warmest in terms of spatial spread of to severe in Delhi-NCR that can expect a light rain likely on Wednesday.

At the same time, Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius, higesht for April in last 11 years between 2012 and 2022, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The all time record is of 46.5 degree Celsius on April 18, 2010.

Sports Complex, central recorded 45 degrees Celsius while Mungeshpur in north recorded 44.4 degrees Celsius and Peetampura in west Delhi recorded 44.3 degrees Celsius.

On April 11, it was seven out of 12 stations of had recorded similar temperatures with both April 11 and 19 - two of the most warmest days of this season over Delhi and its NCR region - witnessed 42.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature at Lodhi Road, Safderjung and Palam airport.

has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Wednesday but the mercury may not climb down as much.

