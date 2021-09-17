Heavy rains in UP: Priyanka urges govt to assess damage, pay compensation

Congress leader Vadra on Friday urged the government to assess the damage caused by to crops and pay adequate compensation to the

Due to torrential rains in Uttar Pradesh, there has been heavy damage to the crops of at many places, the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Another calamity has struck the who were already facing the brunt of recession and inflation. I request the to assess the loss incurred by the farmers and pay them adequate compensation," said.

Various parts of the state have witnessed heavy downpour since Wednesday with severe waterlogging at several places.

At least 19 people have died due to heavy downpour in since Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)