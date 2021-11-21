Heavy rains to lash Karnataka for 2 days, state on high alert

-
-
At a time when people across Karnataka took a sigh of relief waking up to a bright, sunny sky after 15 days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy rains across the state for another two days.
As rains are not relenting, state authorities are on high alert to face any situation emerging out of copious rainfall.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that all ministers would travel to rain affected districts of the state and take up relief measures.
He maintained that, as many as three lakh farmers are affected as they lost crops to excess rainfall in July, August and September and the government has released compensation. The remaining Rs 130 crore would be released soon, he added.
As per predictions, heavy rains are being witnessed in Bengaluru and various cities across Karnataka on Sunday evening throwing people's life out of gear. The IMD has maintained that the state has received 87 per cent of excess rainfall since November beginning.
The IMD has predicted respite from rains only after November 25. Yellow alert has been issued to alert people of heavy showers across Karnataka. Coastal Karnataka is on high alert as the region is going to be badly hit by rains.
Karnataka has received 24.7 mm of rainfall against 13.2 mm. The state has also recorded 51 per cent of excess rainfall between October and November.
Heavy downpour will be witnessed till next day especially in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Bengaluru has registered 23.4 maximum and 19.3 degree celsius temperature.
Bengaluru has seen 2.2 mm rainfall, Bellary and Dakshina Kannada districts have seen 9 cm, drought prone north Karnataka districts of Raichur have seen 8 cm of rainfall.
--IANS
mka/skp/
