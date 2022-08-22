Heavy rains trigger flood-like situation in Rajasthan's Kota, nearby areas

Extremely heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours has created flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan's Kota and nearby areas, officials said on Monday.

Low-lying areas have submerged under water owing to rainfall and water released from the barrage in Kota, they said.

About 2.76 lakh cusec water has been released from the barrage so far, officials added.

According to the Meteorological department, extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in isolated areas in Kota and Jhalawar district during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Monday.

Dag in Jhalawar recorded the highest 234 mm rainfall followed by 224 mm in Kota city during this period, officials said.

Inflow of water increased in Kota barrage on Chambal river due to rainfall in the catchment area of Rana Pratap Sagar dam (Chittorgarh) and Jawahar Sagar dam (Kota), an official of the Kota district administration said.

Thirteen out of the 19 gates were opened last night to release the water and one more gate was opened on Monday,they said.

Alert was sounded before opening the gates. Since water was released, several low lying areas have submerged under water, the official said.

Since the water level is increasing, more gates will be opened today, the official said.

The administration declared holiday in government as well as private schools on Monday while coaching institutes are also not operating due to the weather conditions.

People faced trouble while commuting and water entered houses in areas like Talwandi, colonies in Purana Kota, Bajrang Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, station road, Balaji Nagar etc.

In view of the situation, arrangements are being made to shift people from low lying areas to safer places if required, officials said.

"2.76 lakh cusec water has already been released through 14 gates on Monday. 13 gates were opened last night and one more gate was opened today. A total of 4 lakh cusec water is scheduled to be released and if required, all 19 gates will be opened today," the official said.

Collector OP Bunkar conducted field visits in low-lying areas, including Nayapura Kacchi Basit and Balita road on Monday morning.

He issued necessary directions to officials to keep all arrangements ready in view of the heavy rainfall warning and release of water from the barrage.

Apart from Kota and Jhalawar, many areas in Bundi, Baran, Chittorgarh, Sawaimadhopur, Dausa and Karauli also recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The rainfall has been widespread in east during the last 24 hours.

The MeT department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in east and for heavy rainfall at isolated places in west on Monday.

