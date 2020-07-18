Himachal Pradesh coronavirus daily update: Case tally reaches 1,458

Forty more people, including two army jawans, tested positive for in on Saturday, taking the state's caseload to 1,458, an official said.

Sixteen cases were reported from Solan, seven each from Kangra and Una, five from Sirmaur, two from Shimla and one each from Kullu, Hamirpur and Mandi, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Nineteen more patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said. Eight patients recovered in Una, three each in Kangra and Mandi, two each in Shimla and Bilaspur, and one in Chamba.

The virus has claimed 10 lives in so far. A total of 1,030 people have recovered and 15 migrated out of the state, according to an official data.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 401, Dhiman said.

In Kangra, three members of a family in Noun village, two army and a CAPF personnel in Harot village are among the fresh COVID-19 cases, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said.

The three members of the family who tested positive in Noun village included a 28-year-old woman and her 24-year-old brother, he said.

They had recently returned from Chandigarh. Their 52-year-old mother who is their primary contact also tested positive, Prajapati added.

Two army personnel who had recently come from West Bengal and Jammu also tested positive, he added.

The 52-year-old CAPF jawan who contacted the infection had returned from Chattisgarh's Kanker on July 13, he said.

In Kullu, a 24-year-old man, who returned from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said, adding that he was institutionally quarantined.

In Mandi, a 28-year-old labourer from Bihar tested positive for coronavirus, a district official said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 171, followed by 37 each in Una and Kangra, 25 in Shimla, 22 in Chamba, 18 each in Bilaspur, Kinnaur and Sirmaur, 13 each in Mandi and Kullu and 11 in Hamirpur, Dhiman said.

