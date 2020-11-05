Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security in West Bengal's Bankura

Union Home Minister on Thursday reviewed the security status of Bankura -- a region that has been a victim of backwardness in besides being a Maoist-infested area.

Shah held the meeting with officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)--the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) deployed in the area to provide internal security.

The move comes a day after Shah reached and visited Bankura on Thursday during his two-day tour to the state to hold meetings with the party leadership and functionaries ahead of the assembly elections in the state next year.

Shah reached on Wednesday night to oversee Bharatiya Janata Party's preparedness for 2021 Assembly Elections in the state.

It is learnt that Shah's visit to Bankura is among his key strategies because the region has been a victim of backwardness in the state, besides being a Maoist-infested area.

Shah also visited the Bankura region because it is the area of Lok Sabha BJP MP Subhash Sarkar. The motive behind the visit is to create a large support base for the BJP in the state.

--IANS

rak/ash

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)