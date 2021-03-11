Hospitals 'profiteering' by selling Remdesivir at printed rate: Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Delhi govt declares 6 hospitals completely 'Non-Covid' as cases decline
South Korea coronavirus update: 77 cases tied to hospitals reported
Centre urge 7 states to ensure adequate Oxygen availability at hospitals
'Covid patients from outside straining Mumbai hospitals, city is prepared'
Covid patients' claims denied as insurers, hospitals battle over bills
-
Several hospitals in Maharashtra
have been recovering the printed price of Remdesivir injections, used for COVID-19 treatment, from the patients and making profit, officials said on Thursday.
The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has now proposed to the Center that the printed retail price on the injection be lowered to avoid patients getting overcharged.
The FDA and Medical Education and Drugs departments held joint meetings in this regard last week, an official statement said.
It came to light that hospitals are recovering the printed price or MRP from patients.
"Since February this year, the printed price on the 100 mg Remdesivir was not reduced though the actual selling price by wholesalers to hospitals was brought down by the state government.
"However, most of the hospitals were found quoting the printed price to the patients which was 10 to 30 per cent higher (than the procurement cost)," it said.
Hospitals were thus found to be "profiteering", the government said.
The departments proposed that private hospitals be allowed to charge up to 30 per cent more over the printed price on the 100 mg Remdesivir injection. The FDA accepted the proposal and the final price will be decided soon, it said.
At the same time, the printed price will be kept minimum so that it would not put burden on patients, it added.
The FDA has sent a proposal to the Center, asking it to keep the retail price lower under the Drugs Price Control Order 2013, the state government said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU