Pakistan accepts LeT terrorist's body for first time in over 3 decades

-
ALSO READ
3 LeT terrorists trapped in J&K's Budgam encounter with security forces
Terrorist nabbed on LoC in J&K's Rajouri identified as Lashkar 'Fidayeen'
Suspected LeT terrorist arrested in Bengaluru, four others detained
3 LeT terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district encounter
Significant increase in presence of ISIL-K in Afghanistan: India tells UNSC
-
For the first time in more than three decades, the Pakistan Army has accepted the body of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist.
On Monday, the body of Tabarak Hussain, 32, of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), was handed over by the Indian Army to their Pakistani counterparts at the Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on the Lne of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.
The hand over was carried out in the presence of civil and police officers.
Hussain had died of heart failure in the Rajouri Army Hospital two days ago.
He was injured while he infiltrated into the Indian side of the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on August 21.
He had been tasked along with his accomplices by the Pakistan's ISI to target Indian Army posts close to the LoC.
Also in 2016, Hussain had been nabbed in the same sector along with his brother Haroon Ali.
He was repatriated on humanitarian grounds in the following year via the Wagah-Attari border.
Pakistan has always refused to accept the bodies of terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of armed violence here.
Even during the Kargil conflict of 1999, Pakistan had refused to accept the bodies of its regular troopers killed while fighting the Indian Army.
--IANS
sq/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 10:20 IST