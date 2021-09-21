IMD issues warning for extremely bad weather in Delhi on Wednesday

-
The meteorological department has issued a warning for extremely bad weather in Delhi on Wednesday with the possibility of waterlogging and disruption of traffic.
It was a warm Tuesday in Delhi with some parts of the national capital witnessing rain in the latter part of the day, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in a few areas.
The Safdarjung Observatory, the official marker for the national capital, recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm. Lodhi Road, the Ridge area, Noida and Pitampura recorded 1 mm, 17.6 mm, 2 mm and 7 mm of rainfall respectively between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.
There was a massive traffic jam on Rohtak Road owing to waterlogging on the Mundka underpass. Commuters also experienced traffic snarls in central Delhi and Lutyens' Delhi.
The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the minimum settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.
Humidity levels oscillated between 89 per cent and 55 per cent.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange" alert for Wednesday and a "yellow" alert for Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. For Friday, it has issued a "green" alert.
The IMD uses four colour codes -- "green" means all is well, "yellow" indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruptions in the day-to-day activities. An "orange" alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. "Red" is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and pose significant risk to life.
The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Wednesday with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 32 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.
The minimum temperature was 26.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the maximum was 35.8 degrees Celsius.
