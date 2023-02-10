JUST IN
NEET-PG to be conducted on March 5: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Expenditure of Rs 51,749 cr authorised under govt's insurance scheme
In India's well-being lies world prosperity: PM Modi at investors' summit
Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'
Covid vaccines do not increase risk of adverse events, claims Study
Mumbai ranks 7th as preferred destination for real estate investments
Hindenburg report on Adani: SC suggests panel on widening Sebi's powers
Admissions for EWS, children with disabilities begin in Delhi pvt schools
Rajasthan Budget: Free electricity to farmers using less than 2,000 units
MoRTH amends norms to ease vehicle purchase by differently abled people
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

In India's well-being lies world prosperity: PM Modi at investors' summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the guarantee to world's prosperity lies with India, as he pitched Uttar Pradesh as a major destination for foreign investment.

Topics
India Prime Minister | Narendra Modi | UP investor summit

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

PM Modi in Parliament
PM Modi in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the guarantee to world's prosperity lies with India, as he pitched Uttar Pradesh as a major destination for foreign investment.

Welcoming foreign delegates and Indian industry leaders to the three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Modi linked the world's economic well-being to that of India. The world's prosperity lies in India's prosperity. The guarantee to the world's shining future lies in India's shining future, he said.

Inaugurating the inauguration the mega event, the prime minister said India now is driven by an aspirational society.

"Today, the aspirations of the society of India are giving a push to the governments. And, these aspirations are also bringing speed to developmental work. Today, India is carrying out reforms not out of compulsion, but out of conviction."

Modi said Uttar Pradesh was once known as a BIMARU state, referring to an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Bimaru also means sick in Hindi.

But the state now inspires hope. "If India is a bright spot for the world, then it is UP, which is driving the growth of India, he said.

"Within five or six years, UP has established a new identity for itself, he said indirectly referring to this period under a BJP government in the state.

"Now, UP is being identified by good governance. Now, UP is being identified by better law and order, peace and stability. Now, wealth creators here will get new opportunities," Modi said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the summit launch. Industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and N Chandrasekaran also addressed the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India Prime Minister

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU