JUST IN
Here's why Indian renewable energy plan pales in front of Europe and China
Tytler's presence at Bharat Jodo Yatra meeting shows Cong's true face: BJP
SC directs Centre, IITs to follow quota law in recruitment of faculty
Over 54 million users' data at risk via 3 popular email marketing apps
COP15 adopts biodiversity reversal plan to save 30% of land, water by 2030
India's expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM
Oracle Red Bull Racing team coming to India with their F1 car in March 2023
Law must not be used as tool to harass accused, says Supreme Court
Office net absorption set to rise 50% YoY in 2023 to 40 mn sq ft: JLL study
Sporadic violence reported from parts of Kerala after Argentina win
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Here's why Indian renewable energy plan pales in front of Europe and China
icon-arrow-left
Maoists issue public threats to kill NCP MLA; Maha govt assures security
Business Standard

In market of hatred, open shops to spread love like me: Rahul Gandhi to BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also accused BJP leaders of abusing him and spreading hatred

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Alwar (Rajasthan) 

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged BJP leaders criticising him to "open up shops to spread love in the market of hatred" as he was doing through his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Addressing a poll rally here, he also asked each minister in the Rajasthan Cabinet to undertake a yatra once a month across the desert state to reach out to the common people and redress their grievances.

He accused the BJP leaders of abusing him and spreading hatred.

On seeing Congress workers give flying kisses to him, Gandhi said he got distracted by their gesture and said even those atop BJP offices wave back at him after initial hesitation.

He said the Yatra has walked for 100 days now and "on the way sometimes I met my dear friends who are standing atop BJP offices, who do not respond to my waving but later they do".

"I don't hate them but I stand by my ideology. They ask me what I am doing and their leaders ask me why I am walking from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

"Some of them (of BJP) ask me what I am doing and why am I walking, my answer is: 'Nafrat ke bazaar mein, mohabbat ki dukaan khol raha noon' ("I am opening a counter for spreading love in the market of hatred)," he said on why he was undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"You hate me, you abuse me, this is your heart. Your 'bazaar is of nafrat' (the market is of hatred), but my shop is of love," he stressed.

Noting that all great leaders also did the same, he said, "I'm not talking just about myself, the entire organisation which gave India its independence. What are we before people like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Patel, Azad, they have opened shops of love in the market of hate."

"This is my reply to all those in the BJP, open up a shop of love in the market of hatred. Because our country is of love and not of hate," he said addressing a major rally here in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other state leaders.

He also praised the Gehlot government in Rajasthan for various schemes for children and women and other sections of society.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 19:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU