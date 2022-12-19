JUST IN
Business Standard

Oracle Red Bull Racing team coming to India with their F1 car in March 2023

After a remarkable 2022 F1 season, Oracle Red Bull Racing team are all set to hit the streets of Mumbai once again on March 12, 2023

Topics
Oracle | F1 racing

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Formula one, F1, red bull racing

After a remarkable 2022 F1 season, Oracle Red Bull Racing team are all set to hit the streets of Mumbai once again on March 12, 2023. David Coulthard, the 13- time grand prix champion, will once again give 'Wiiings' as he takes the wheel of the F1 car to enthrall the fans in India's financial capital.

It means that motorsports fans in India will be steering their attention back on the streets of Mumbai when the Oracle Red Bull F1 team arrives in the country. One would be sure not to blink, and soak in the whiff of burnt rubber as a mean machine from a decorated team, led by racing legend Coulthard, who are all set to bring the adrenaline pumping roar of his engine in the maximum city.

The Red Bull team, based in the United Kingdom and having the honour of being only team to have won the Indian Grand Prix in 2011, 2012 and 2013, returns to India after famously conquering the world's highest motorable road at Khardung-la, dazzling Mumbaikars previously at the Bandra Worli Sea Link and delighting Delhi with some slick moves at the iconic Rajpath.

Oracle Red Bull Racing team are double winners of this seasons F1 by winning both the drivers championship and constructor's championship. Dutchman Max Verstappen had set new records for the most race wins and most points in a single season in 2022.

They had previously won both the Constructors' and Drivers' Championships in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. Alongside Verstappen, Sergio Perez is the second driver of the team while Daniel Ricciardo will be associated as a third driver.

--IANS

nr/cs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 17:38 IST

