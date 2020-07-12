In pics: Deserted streets as several states go under weekend lockdown

A boat carries vehicle on the flooded Ganga river at Manipur ghat during complete lockdown following a surge in Covid-19 in Patna on Sunday
Shops closed and the road looks deserted as Karnataka government imposed a lockdown on all Sundays till August 2, in Hubli
Fire brigade personnel sanitizing Agra -Delhi NH 2 highway amid the lockdown, in Agra
Shops remain closed during the total lockdown imposed by the state government for three days due to surge in Covid-19 cases, in Mathura
Children playing cricket at the deserted road during relaxations for the ongoing lockdown in the Kamrup Metro district, in Guwahati
A deserted view of Aminabad Market during the total lockdown imposed by the state government for three consecutive days due to surge in cases, in Lucknow
A municipal worker fixes streetlight during lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in Prayagraj
A view of deserted roads as UP government imposed two days lockdown across the state to curb the increasing cases, at Gantaghar Chauraha in Kanpur
Deserted view of a road during the statewide Covid-19 lockdown in Noida
Passengers stand in a queue to board a train at Patna railway station during complete lockdown
