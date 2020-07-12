JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

The Shutter-happy royal who found his calling on spotting his first leopard
Business Standard

In pics: Deserted streets as several states go under weekend lockdown

To stop the spread of Covid-19 infection, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement strict lockdown across the state on weekends

Topics
Coronavirus | Uttar Pradesh | Lockdown

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A boat carries vehicle on the flooded Ganga river at Manipur ghat during complete lockdown following a surge in Covid-19 in Patna on Sunday

A boat carries vehicle on the flooded Ganga river at Manipur ghat during complete lockdown following a surge in Covid-19 in Patna on Sunday
1 / 10
 

 

Shops closed and the road looks deserted as Karnataka government imposed a lockdown on all Sundays till August 2, in Hubli

Shops closed and the road looks deserted as Karnataka government imposed a lockdown on all Sundays till August 2, in Hubli
2 / 10
 

 

Fire brigade personnel sanitizing Agra -Delhi NH 2 highway amid the lockdown, in Agra

Fire brigade personnel sanitizing Agra -Delhi NH 2 highway amid the lockdown, in Agra
3 / 10
 

 

Shops remain closed during the total lockdown imposed by the state government for three days due to surge in Covid-19 cases, in Mathura

Shops remain closed during the total lockdown imposed by the state government for three days due to surge in Covid-19 cases, in Mathura
4 / 10
 

 

Children playing cricket at the deserted road during relaxations for the ongoing lockdown in the Kamrup Metro district, in Guwahati

Children playing cricket at the deserted road during relaxations for the ongoing lockdown in the Kamrup Metro district, in Guwahati
5 / 10
 

 

A deserted view of Aminabad Market during the total lockdown imposed by the state government for three consecutive days due to surge in cases, in Lucknow

A deserted view of Aminabad Market during the total lockdown imposed by the state government for three consecutive days due to surge in cases, in Lucknow
6 / 10
 

 

A municipal worker fixes streetlight during lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in Prayagraj

A municipal worker fixes streetlight during lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in Prayagraj
7 / 10
 

 

A view of deserted roads as UP government imposed two days lockdown across the state to curb the increasing cases, at Gantaghar Chauraha in Kanpur

A view of deserted roads as UP government imposed two days lockdown across the state to curb the increasing cases, at Gantaghar Chauraha in Kanpur
8 / 10
 

 

Deserted view of a road during the statewide Covid-19 lockdown in Noida

Deserted view of a road during the statewide Covid-19 lockdown in Noida
9 / 10
 

 

Passengers stand in a queue to board a train at Patna railway station during complete lockdown

Passengers stand in a queue to board a train at Patna railway station during complete lockdown
10 / 10
 

 


First Published: Sun, July 12 2020. 16:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU