In pics: From Jammu to Chennai, India celebrates Christmas

Jammu
Devotees attend a mass during Christmas celebrations at the Saint Mary's Garrison Church.
Srinagar
Christian devotees assemble at a Catholic church to celebrate Christmas.
Agra
Lucknow
Puri
Mumbai
Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani with daughter Isha Ambani Piramal during a Christmas celebration and lighting up India's tallest sustainable Christmas tree at the launch of JioWonderland.
Underprivileged school children during a Christmas celebration and lighting up India's tallest sustainable Christmas tree at the launch of JioWonderland in Mumbai.
Hollywood-Bollywood actor J Brandon Hill who dressed himself as Santa Claus celebrates with children on the eve of Christmas in Mumbai.
Mysuru, Karnataka
Chennai
