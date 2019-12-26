JUST IN
In pics: From Jammu to Chennai, India celebrates Christmas

Christmas, originated as the birth celebration of Jesus Christ, is contemplated in myriad ways across the world

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Christmas is celebrated in myriad ways across the world. From Santa's accessories, to glittering decorations and grand feasts, now, Christmas is no less than a feeling expressed by people from all walks of life.


Here's how India, the country known for its secularism, celebrated this merry season of Christmas. 

Jammu

Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir
1 / 10
Photo: PTI

Devotees attend a mass during Christmas celebrations at the Saint Mary's Garrison Church.

Srinagar

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
2 / 10
Photo: PTI

Christian devotees assemble at a Catholic church to celebrate Christmas.

Agra

Agra, Uttar Pradesh
3 / 10
Photo: PTI

 

Women get a selfie clicked with a man dressed as Santa Claus on the eve of Christmas.

 

Lucknow

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
4 / 10
Photo: PTI

 

Devotees offer prayers at the St. Cathedral Church on the occasion of Christmas.

 

Puri

Puri, Odisha
5 / 10
Photo: PTI

 

A sand sculpture created by artist Sudarshan Patnaik  with a message 'Go Green' on the eve of Christmas.


 

Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra
6 / 10
Photo: PTI

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani with daughter Isha Ambani Piramal during a Christmas celebration and lighting up India's tallest sustainable Christmas tree at the launch of JioWonderland.

 

7 / 10
Photo: PTI

Underprivileged school children during a Christmas celebration and lighting up India's tallest sustainable Christmas tree at the launch of JioWonderland in Mumbai.

 

8 / 10
Photo: PTI

Hollywood-Bollywood actor J Brandon Hill who dressed himself as Santa Claus celebrates with children on the eve of Christmas in Mumbai.

Mysuru, Karnataka

Mysuru, Karnataka
9 / 10
Photo: PTI

 

Visitors at the flower show at Mysuru Palace.

 

Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu
10 / 10
Photo: PTI

 

A child touches the feet of baby Jesus statue during Christmas celebrations at Santhome Church.

 


First Published: Thu, December 26 2019. 10:18 IST

