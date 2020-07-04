World's richest in pics: Jeff Bezos to Mukesh Ambani, top 10 billionaires

#1 Jeff Bezos, Founder, Amazon
Total net worth: $172 billion Country: United States Industry: Technology
#2 Bill Gates, Co-founder, Microsoft
Total net worth: $114 billion Country: United States Industry: Technology
#3 Bernard Arnault, Chairperson, LVMH
Total net worth: $ 90.9 billion Country: France Industry: Consumer
#4 Mark Zuckerberg, Co-founder, CEO, Facebook
Total net worth: $88.6 billlion Country: United States Industry: Technology
#5 Steve Ballmer, former CEO, Microsoft
Total net worth: $74.3 billlion Country: United States Industry: Technology
#6 Warren Buffett, Chairperson, Berkshire Hathaway
Total net worth: $70.4 billion Country: United States Industry: Diversified
#7 Larry Page, Co-founder, Alphabet
Total net worth: $69.8 billion Country: United States Industry: Technology
#8 Sergey Brin, Co-founder, Alphabet
Total net worth: $67.6 billion Country: United States Industry: Technology
#9 Mukesh Ambani, Chairperson, RIL
Total net worth: $66.1 billion Country: India Industry: Energy
#10 Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, Chairperson, L'Oreal
Total net worth: $66 billion Country: France Industry: Consumer
