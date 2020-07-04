JUST IN
World's richest in pics: Jeff Bezos to Mukesh Ambani, top 10 billionaires

According to the Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, daily ranking of the world's richest people, Jeff Bezos's wealth soars to record $171.6 billion

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

#1 Jeff Bezos, Founder, Amazon

1 / 10
 

Total net worth: $172 billion Country: United States Industry: Technology

#2 Bill Gates, Co-founder, Microsoft

2 / 10
 

Total net worth: $114 billion Country: United States Industry: Technology

#3 Bernard Arnault, Chairperson, LVMH

3 / 10
 

Total net worth: $ 90.9 billion Country: France Industry: Consumer

#4 Mark Zuckerberg, Co-founder, CEO, Facebook

4 / 10
 

Total net worth: $88.6 billlion Country: United States Industry: Technology

#5 Steve Ballmer, former CEO, Microsoft

5 / 10
 

Total net worth: $74.3 billlion Country: United States Industry: Technology

#6 Warren Buffett, Chairperson, Berkshire Hathaway

6 / 10
 

Total net worth: $70.4 billion Country: United States Industry: Diversified

#7 Larry Page, Co-founder, Alphabet

7 / 10
 

Total net worth: $69.8 billion Country: United States Industry: Technology

#8 Sergey Brin, Co-founder, Alphabet

8 / 10
 

Total net worth: $67.6 billion Country: United States Industry: Technology

#9 Mukesh Ambani, Chairperson, RIL

9 / 10
 

Total net worth: $66.1 billion Country: India  Industry: Energy

#10 Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, Chairperson, L'Oreal

10 / 10
Photo: Reuters

Total net worth: $66 billion Country: France Industry: Consumer

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 18:15 IST

