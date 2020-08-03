In pictures: Rakshabandhan celebrations across the country

A sister put mask and gave hand sanitiser to her brother after tying rakhi on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, in Agra on Monday
Raksha Bandhan is the celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters by tying Rakhis
People coming to shopping for Rakshabandhan at Thane Market, in Mumbai
A Women representative group tied Rakhi to Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in Shimla
Women buying Rakhi at Park Market in Dhanbad
Girls from north eastern states tie Rakhi on soldiers' wrists on the eve of Rakshabandhan festival in New Delhi
Union Minister of State for PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh with soldiers and people from north-east at Civil Service Institute in New Delhi
A shopkeeper waits for customers to buy rakhi ahead of Rakshabandhan, in New Delhi
