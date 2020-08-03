JUST IN
In pictures: Rakshabandhan celebrations across the country

Raksha Bandhan is the celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters by tying Rakhis

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A sister put mask and gave hand sanitiser to her brother after tying rakhi on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, in Agra on Monday

Raksha Bandhan is the celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters by tying Rakhis

People coming to shopping for Rakshabandhan at Thane Market, in Mumbai

A Women representative group tied Rakhi to Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in Shimla

Women buying Rakhi at Park Market in Dhanbad

Girls from north eastern states tie Rakhi on soldiers' wrists on the eve of Rakshabandhan festival in New Delhi

Union Minister of State for PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh with soldiers and people from north-east at Civil Service Institute in New Delhi

A shopkeeper waits for customers to buy rakhi ahead of Rakshabandhan, in New Delhi

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 18:26 IST

