In pics: Few commuters, some glitches as Metro services resume after 6 months

Back on tracks
After a halt of nearly 6 months, the Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line, which connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to the HUDA City Centre in Gurugram, on Monday. Commuters reported hiccups while making online payments at many stations, including Central Secretariat, Chawri Bazar, and Chandni Chowk.
Operational glitches
A number of passengers faced problems while buying new smart cards or getting them recharged through cashless modes due to network issues. Such issues were being reported mostly from underground metro stations.
A sombre sight
A deserted Patel Chowk station in the heart of central Delhi. It is close to Doordarshan Kendra, NITI Aayog and many other government buildings, besides buildings housing media offices.
Limited movements
Sanjay, 35-year-old auto driver was banking on Metro reopening but he was disappointed because most of the passengers wanted to go to east Delhi, where the Metro is yet to reopen, so getting a customer for a return journey would have been difficult.
Unusual silence at Rajiv Chowk
Barely a few people could be seen at the Rajiv Chowk station, which is usually packed with people who either alight at the Rajiv Chowk station or use it as an interchange.
CM's positive note
Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote: "I am happy that the Metro services are starting from today. The Delhi Metro has made good arrangements. We all should take precautions and not neglect them." Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am on Monday as the part of 'unlock 4', after being shut for 169 days due to Covid-19.
