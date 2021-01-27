Odisha logs 138 fresh coronavirus cases taking tally to 3,34,667

Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday mounted to 3,34,667 as 138 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department official said.

Eighty-one new cases were reported from quarantine centres and 57 detected during contact tracing.

Cuttack district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 26, followed by Nuapada and Sundargarh at 15 each.

Six districts -- Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Koraput, Nayagarh and Nabarangpur -- did not register any new case since Tuesday, the official said.

The death toll remained at 1,906 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Altogether 1,77,090 health workers have already received COVID-19 vaccine and the next phase will cover another batch of about 1,73,836 people.

"The state has achieved a 92 per cent immunisation coverage and set a target to vaccinate 1,92,555 healthcare workers in the first phase," Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi said.

He also said the next phase of the inoculation drive resumed in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday and will begin in other parts of the state on January 28.

A 27-year-old healthcare worker of the Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital died on Tuesday, three days after taking the COVID-19 vaccine, while the state health department said his death was not related to vaccination.

Of the 1,906 COVID-19 fatalities reported in the state so far, Khurda districts accounted for 335, followed by Ganjam (248), Sundargarh (173), Cuttack (141) and Puri (117).

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidity, the official said.

Odisha now has 1,281 active cases, while 3,31,427 people have recovered from the disease till Tuesday.

The government also started RT-PCR tests for servitors of the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri from Wednesday.

The state has so far conducted over 76.12 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 24,110 on Tuesday, and the positivity rate stands at 4.4 per cent, he added.