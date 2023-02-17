JUST IN
SC notice to FSSAI on adulteration: How to check if your milk is soap free
Business Standard

Income, profits not commensurate with India ops: CBDT on I-T survey on BBC

The income and profits shown by various BBC group entities are not commensurate with the scale of their operations in India, according to an official statement

Topics
BBC | Income Tax department | CBDT

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BBC apologises to Princess Diana aide over interview deceit

The income and profits shown by various BBC group entities are not commensurate with the scale of their operations in India, according to an official statement on Friday, a day after the Income Tax authorities ended a three-day-long survey against the British media organisation.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a statement without naming the media organisation and said that I-T teams unearthed crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital proof and documents.

Officials said the statement pertains to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

According to the statement, several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to transfer pricing documentation were found during the survey.

The survey was launched on February 14 at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai and it ended after about 60 hours on Thursday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 18:01 IST

