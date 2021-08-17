India achieves highest ever Covid-19 vaccination in single day

-
India has administered more than 88.13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "India achieves the highest single-day record in #COVID19 vaccine doses.Yesterday will go down in the history of the world's #LargestVaccineDrive.Congratulations."
Cumulatively, 55,47,30,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 62,12,108 sessions across India, as per the provisional report till 7 am.
Besides, the ministry said more than 56.81 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 1,09,32,960 doses are in the pipeline.
Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 55,11,51,992 doses, according to the data available at 8 AM.
More than 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with states,UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry stated.
The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.
