India, US to re-establish Homeland Security Dialogue, discuss imp issues

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N Mayorkas recently spoke to Indian Ambassador to Taranjit Singh Sandhu, wherein they agreed to re-establish the US- Homeland Security Dialogue.

According to a statement released by Homeland Security, both sides on Monday also agreed to discuss important issues such as cybersecurity, emerging technology and violent extremism.

During his talks on Monday, Mayorkas expressed his desire to further strengthen the partnership between the Indian government and the Department of Homeland Security.

During their discussion, both sides highlighted the positive engagement that has already taken place during US President Joe Biden's administration, including with the Quad, which addressed concrete commitments to cooperate on COVID-19, climate actions, and cybersecurity.

Secretary Mayorkas and Ambassador Sandhu also recognised the important contributions of students and entrepreneurs that have made both countries stronger.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)