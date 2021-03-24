Bihar Speaker slams RJD MLAs for confining him, says it is condemnable

-
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Singh on Tuesday slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs for allegedly confining him to his chamber inside the legislature building premises and said that the incident is condemnable.
"Today's incident is condemnable. All members of the Assembly should respect the constitution. This is a serious issue," Singh told ANI.
Opposition members created a ruckus on Tuesday and demanded immediate withdrawal of the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill.
Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he has never seen such activities in the Assembly before.
"I have never seen such activities in the Assembly. They (Opposition MLAs) should have participated in the debate. We would have replied to every question of them (regarding Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021)," Kumar said.
RJD MLA Satish Kumar and women MLAs of the Opposition were carried from the state Assembly after he was allegedly manhandled by "police and local goons" inside the Assembly during a protest against Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021.
RJD MLAs were refusing to allow Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha from stepping out of his chamber.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss "brutal lathi-charge and unimaginable assault on MLAs in Bihar Assembly" on Wednesday.
A sitting of Bihar Assembly was adjourned twice following a ruckus created by the Opposition over allegations of "harsh provisions" in the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021.
