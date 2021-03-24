Indian Coast Guard ship 'Vajra' commissioned; to enhance coastal security

-
Indian Coast Guard ship 'Vajra',
the sixth offshore patrol vessel to enhance coastal security, was formally commissioned into service here on Wednesday.
At an event to mark the commissioning of the ship, Chief of Defence staff General Bipin Rawat formally unveiled a 'plaque' and the ship's name board 'Vajra' meaning 'Thunderbolt' at the Chennai Port Trust.
The ship was indigenously designed and built by Larsen and Toubro Ship building Ltd.
Sixth in the series of seven offshore patrol vessels, Vajra is fitted with highly sophisticated navigation and communication systems.
The ship has a 30mm gun as main armament and equipped with 2 FCS controlled 12.7 mm SRCG (Stabilised Remote Controlled Gun) for enhanced fighting efficiency.
Some of the hi-tech features of the vessel include -- an integrated bridge system, high power external fighting System, bow thruster and automated power management system.
The ship is designed to carry one twin engine helicopter with night flying capabilities and also four high speed boats, two rigid hull inflatable boats for taking up search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrolling.
A pollution response equipment to contain oil spills at sea is fitted in the ship, which is propelled by twin MTU 8000 series engines, capable of achieving 26 knots of top speed and endurance of 5,000 nautical miles.
Deputy inspector general Alex Thomas is the commanding officer of the ship, which would have 14 officers and 88 men.
The ship would be based at Tuticorin under the operational control of coast guard eastern region.
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioning ceremony was conducted in full adherence to the standard operating procedures laid out by the government.
