India expresses 'deep concern' after military coup in Myanmar

India on Monday expressed "deep concern" on the developments in Myanmar and said it believes that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld.
The Myanmar military on Monday staged a coup and detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and several other civilian leaders.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is monitoring the situation closely.
"We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely," the ministry statement read.
The military on Monday declared a state of emergency in the country for one year, following the coup, where Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other senior officials have been detained by the military.
The state power has been handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing, while Myanmar's first Vice-President Myint Swe will serve as the acting president of the country,
Telecommunications in the capital city of Naypyitaw and some other regions and states are also being cut off.
The newly-elected lower house of the parliament was due to convene on Monday however the military called for a postponement.
According to Sputnik, In January, Myanmar's military raised the prospect of a coup d'etat after what they believed was widespread voter fraud during the November 8 election, which was the country's second general election since the end of military rule in 2011.
