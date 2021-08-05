India in talks with countries for mutual recognition of vax certifications

-
ALSO READ
Vaccines less effective against variant first found in India: UK expert
Pregnant women now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination: Health Ministry
Over 10 million Covid vaccine doses available with states: Health Ministry
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
-
India is in talks with various nations for a mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certifications, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also said there is no plan currently to introduce vaccine passports.
He said normal international travel remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There is no multilateral protocol on travel currently for those vaccinated against COVID-19, Muraleedharan said.
"Most countries require a negative COVID-19 report, along with compliance with country-specific Covid protocols," he said.
"Since some countries have specified their position in regard to vaccines that would exempt travellers from quarantine, India is engaging various nations for the mutual recognition of vaccination certifications," the minister added.
He said though there have been multilateral discussions, including under the aegis of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), on COVID-19 vaccination certificates, no arrangements have been concluded to date.
"India has been part of the ongoing discussions," Muraleedharan said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU