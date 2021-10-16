India records 15,981 Covid-19 cases, 166 fatalities in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Delta variant continues to be dominant in Covid cases across India: INSACOG
Youth getting slightly more affected in Covid-19 second wave: ICMR
No need for Covid booster doses in India at this stage, say experts
UK issues localised directions on gatherings to tackle B1.617.2 variant
How Indian engineering colleges are revamping medical R&D with new-age tech
-
India recorded 15,981 COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally to 3,40,53,573 while 166 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,51,980, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday.
The number of active Covid cases has declined to 2,01,632 and comprises 0.60 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.07 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
In a day, the active COVID-19 caseload declined by 2,046. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,33,99,961, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.
A total of 9,23,003 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 58,98,35,258.
Over 97.23 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country till now under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU