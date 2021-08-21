India records 34,457 fresh Covid-19 cases, 375 additional deaths

-
ALSO READ
India vs England T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live streaming
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
-
A single-day rise of 34,457 COVID-19 cases pushed India's tally to 3,23,93,286 on Saturday, while the number of active cases declined to 3,61,340, the lowest in 151 days, according to Union health ministry data.
The death toll climbed to 4,33,964 with 375 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The 3,61,340 active cases comprise 1.12 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.54 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.
A reduction of 2,265 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate stands at 2 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 26 days, according to the ministry.
The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.98 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 57 days, the ministry said.
As many as 17,21,205 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total number of tests done so far in the country to 50,45,76,158.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,15,97,982, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.
So far, 57.61 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India's caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU